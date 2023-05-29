Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.