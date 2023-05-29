Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in t…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. T…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…