Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

