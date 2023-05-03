Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
