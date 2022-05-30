Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.