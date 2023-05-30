Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
