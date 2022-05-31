Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Tuesday. Temper…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expecte…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high tem…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today.…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.