Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.