Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph.