Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees t…
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Peri…