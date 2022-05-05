Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.