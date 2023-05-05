Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
