Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.