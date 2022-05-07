Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.