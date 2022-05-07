The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's forecast…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a …
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tod…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph…