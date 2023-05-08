The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
