Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
