Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.