Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.