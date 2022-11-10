Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very h…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…