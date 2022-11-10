 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

