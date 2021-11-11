Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.