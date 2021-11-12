 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

