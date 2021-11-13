 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

