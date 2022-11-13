Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall aroun…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.