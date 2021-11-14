Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
