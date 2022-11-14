Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.