Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

