Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
