Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.