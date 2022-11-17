 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

