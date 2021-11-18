 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

