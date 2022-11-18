Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and v…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Gree…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. The fore…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. T…