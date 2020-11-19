 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

