Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.