 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News