 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert