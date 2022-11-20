Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
