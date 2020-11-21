Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.