Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.