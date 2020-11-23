Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 5:15AM EST MON. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.