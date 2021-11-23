 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

