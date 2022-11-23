Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
