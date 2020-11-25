Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.