Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.