Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The Greensboro area should…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks lik…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…