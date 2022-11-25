Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.