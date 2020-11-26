 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News