Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
