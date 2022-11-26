Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
