 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM EST FRI. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News