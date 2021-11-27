Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees toda…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is foreca…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The Greensboro area should…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It shou…