Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.