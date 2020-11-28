Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
