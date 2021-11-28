Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees toda…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is foreca…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It shou…