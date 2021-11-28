 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

