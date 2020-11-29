Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.