Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Monday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.