Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Monday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in th…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is foreca…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's t…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…