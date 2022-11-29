Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro are…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensbo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable…